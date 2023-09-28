Belper: Man accused of killing ex-partner's baby gets trial date
A man charged with murdering his ex-partner's baby when he was 16 has been told he will go on trial next year.
Elijah Shemwell, who was four months old, was found in cardiac arrest in Acorn Drive, Belper, Derbyshire, on 2 January 2022 and died three days later.
At Derby Crown Court, Carl Alesbrook, now 18, was told his trial was due to start on 10 April.
Elijah's mother, India Shemwell, has been charged with two offences of cruelty to a person under 16.
Mr Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, Derbyshire, is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and another count of inflicting GBH with intent, all between November 18 2021 and January 2 2022.
He was remanded in custody.
Ms Shemwell, 22, of Rose Hill Street, Derby, has been bailed and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 26 October.
Judge Shaun Smith KC said Mr Alesbrook and Ms Shemwell would enter pleas together on 23 November.
