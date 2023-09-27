Michelle Exton: Investigation re-opened into Tenerife crash death
A criminal investigation into the death of a British mum killed in a crash in Tenerife has been reopened.
Michelle Exton, from Dronfield, Derbyshire, was on holiday in December 2022 when she and her mum, Ann, were hit by a van that mounted the pavement.
Ms Exton, 50, was taken to hospital but died four days later.
Spanish police started to hunt for the driver, but a judge 'stayed' the case three weeks later, which had barred officers from further investigation.
Michelle's family, including daughters, Sophia, 24, and Jess, 15, then started legal proceedings to apply for the case to be reopened.
However, a judge initially refused the application.
An appeal was then lodged, which has now been granted by the Spanish courts and allows police to resume their investigation.
The crash, described by the family as a hit-and-run, happened on a road leading from Las Chafiras to Golf del Sur in the south of the island at about 20:30 local time on 11 December 2022.
The motorist briefly got out of the vehicle and saw the couple on the ground, but then drove away.
Ms Exton suffered fatal head injuries.
Ann, 76, suffered serious rib injuries and a back injury and spent the night in hospital.
The family have appealed for witnesses, including British tourists who will have been on holiday at the time, to come forward with information.
Sophia said: "Mum was our family. She was the person we all looked up to and went to for help and advice.
"She was a wonderful, loving, caring and thoughtful person and didn't deserve to die in the way she did.
"Trying to grieve for mum has been almost impossible given the unanswered questions we still have about what happened."
James Riley, a lawyer at the firm Irwin Mitchell, said: "We're pleased that following our legal submissions, the courts in Spain have agreed to reopen the criminal investigation.
"This decision gives hope to the family that the driver involved in the collision will be traced and they'll receive the answers they deserve regarding Michelle's death."
