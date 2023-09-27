Newhall: CCTV appeal after five men sexually assaulted at pub
Police have issued a photo appeal after five men reported being sexually assaulted at a pub in Derbyshire.
Detectives are investigating the assaults, which are said to have happened shortly before 22:00 BST at a venue in Bretby Road, Newhall, Swadlincote, on 23 July.
Officers said they hoped the man shown in the CCTV image would be able to help them with their inquiries.
They have also urged witnesses to contact Derbyshire Police.
