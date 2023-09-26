Cold water therapy led to woman's sudden cardiac death, inquest told
- Published
A woman taking part in a cold water therapy session suffered a "sudden cardiac death", an inquest has heard.
Kellie Poole, 39, died on 25 April 2022 after collapsing back into the River Goyt in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire.
A cardiac expert, when asked if the cold water could have triggered cardiac arrest said: "Yes, I think that is what has happened."
After the court heard the activity was not regulated, Ms Poole's mother, Diane Service, called for more to be done.
The 39-year-old was also obese, according to her BMI, which could have contributed to her death, the inquest heard.
Ms Poole, from Droylsden in Tameside, Greater Manchester, had been attending the session with two friends.
Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Dr Damian Kelly, a consultant cardiologist, say the temperature of the water - recorded as just 10.7C (51.3F) - was "relevant".
When asked by senior coroner, Peter Nieto, whether he thought it was more likely than not cold water could have triggered a cardiac arrest, Dr Kelly said: "Yes, I think that is what has happened.
"It is difficult not to see it as relevant."
'Related to weight'
A post-mortem examination, carried out by consultant pathologist Dr Abed Zaitoun, recorded her cause of death as sudden cardiac death, caused by left ventricular hypertrophy, a thickening of the walls of the lower left heart chamber.
Giving his evidence, Dr Zaitoun said Ms Poole was obese and her heart was heavier than expected, which could have contributed to her death.
He said: "In my opinion, it is all related to the weight. The larger the weight of the body, the harder the heart has to work for that body.
"That in time increases the weight of the heart.
"[Cold water] might have had an effect on the cardiac function and might link to sudden death."
'Change that needs to come'
Diane Service, Ms Poole's mother, said the practice needed to come under closer scrutiny.
"I can't believe that these activities are not regulated," she said.
"I know it is nobody's fault, but I just can't believe it.
"It is a change that needs to come very soon.
"It is too late for Kellie, but not for someone else."
'Laughing and giggling'
Dr Zaitoun said he could not be certain that cold water had caused the sudden cardiac event, as this would change based on temperature and how familiar a person was with being in cold water, but agreed it could have contributed.
The immersion session was booked by Ms Poole's friend, Victoria Fielding, and was run by a company named Breatheolution led by Kevin O'Neill.
Giving evidence, Ms Fielding said it was a "mild" day but that the group were "shivering" prior to entering the water due to being in bathing suits.
She said she did not recall being asked to sign a waiver form but was instead asked questions by Mr O'Neill, and she, Ms Poole and another friend completed around 15 minutes of breathing exercises prior to entering the water.
She said: "I booked it, I thought 'did we fill in a waiver form?', I knew that we hadn't.
"He [Mr O'Neill] went up to each of us individually and asked if we had any medical conditions."
Ms Fielding said Ms Poole was "enjoying" the session and "laughing and giggling", but later complained she had a headache in the front of her head.
She was advised to splash cold water on to her face by Mr O'Neill, who also scooped some water over the back of her head.
In her statement, Ms Fielding said Ms Poole then fell forward into the water, with Mr O'Neill - who will give evidence later - then beginning CPR.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.