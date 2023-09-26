Belper: Man in court accused of murdering ex-partner's baby
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his ex-partner's baby when he was 16.
Police said officers were called to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at Acorn Drive, Belper, Derbyshire, just before 22:50 GMT on 2 January 2022.
Elijah Shemwell, who was four months old, was taken to hospital by ambulance but died three days later.
Carl Alesbrook, now 18, spoke only to give his name and address to magistrates in Derby on Tuesday.
Mr Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, is also charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm to Elijah between 18 November 2021 and 2 January 2022.
He was not required to enter a plea to any of the charges and was remanded in custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.
Derbyshire Police said he was in a relationship with Elijah's mother at the time of the child's death.
Elijah's mother, India Shemwell, 22, of Rose Hill Street, Derby, has been charged with cruelty to a person under 16 and is due to appear in court in October.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.