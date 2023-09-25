Peak District: Injured man rescued after Curbar Edge fall
A man in his 20s has been treated for serious injuries after experiencing a "sizable fall" in the Peak District.
Derbyshire Police said they were called just before 05:30 BST on Sunday to a report of concern for the safety of a man at Curbar Edge.
Edale Mountain Rescue went to the scene and found the man below the crags in the Peapod area.
He had "extensive and serious injuries" and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Police said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
The man called his family to tell them he was lost, which prompted the search.
After this, no further contact could be made.
Edale Mountain Rescue said its team met at a nearby car park and set off to look for the lost man with support from Mountain Rescue Search Dogs.
It said: "One of the first team search sections out rapidly located the casualty below the crags in the Peapod area of the edge suffering from extensive and serious injuries from a sizable fall.
"A full evacuation was commenced back up to the top path and down to the waiting ambulance at Curbar Gap."
