Haddon Hall Care Home remains in special measures after 'inadequate' rating
- Published
A care home remains in special measures after being rated "inadequate" for a second time.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) raised concerns around the safety and management of Haddon Hall Care Home in Buxton, Derbyshire.
Inspectors said they found records to show a resident had just six showers in 23 days.
Porthaven Care Homes, which runs the facility, said it had apologised to the residents and their families.
It added the manager "immediately resigned" following the publication of the report.
The home was also rated "inadequate" at a previous inspection in October 2022.
The latest inspection was carried out on 6 and 12 June, but the report was published on 20 September.
'They don't have time'
Inspectors said they found five people's fluid monitoring charts recorded that they had "not had a drink for several days" meaning they were concerned they were "not always protected" from the risk of dehydration.
CQC officials also said one person's care records stated they wanted to shower daily but had only "six showers in a 23-day period".
The report said relatives of residents and the staff themselves had raised concerns with the watchdog about the number of workers on shift.
One relative told the CQC: "They are short staffed and [staff] are rushed off their feet."
Another said: "I asked if [my relative] could have a bath, staff told me they don't have the time."
'Immediately resigned'
A spokesman for Porthaven Care Homes said it had "apologised to residents and their families" but were "overwhelmed" by the "high levels of support" for the staff and home.
He added the failings were identified but were "regrettably not addressed" by the time of the inspection.
"We do not condone any failure to observe the duty of candour, nor any shortcomings in good staff management practices," the spokesman said.
"Our staff work hard to provide the best standards of care to our residents, and treat everyone with dignity and respect. When faced with details of the CQC's findings, the local home manager immediately resigned, and the home is now undergoing a local management change process."
