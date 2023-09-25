Long Eaton: Lighting project to illuminate West Park
A £245,000 project to install lighting in a Derbyshire park is due to begin in November.
The improvements to Long Eaton's West Park will see the installation of 42 new lampposts after the council awarded a contract for the works.
Erewash Borough Council said the West Park project aims to boost walking, running and cycling.
The scheme is part of Long Eaton's £24.8m town deal after government funding was secured for regeneration.
An extra 0.75 miles (1.2km) of pathways will be illuminated under the new project, including two gateways which were previously unlit.
The new lighting will complete a figure of eight shaped pathway through the park and power will also be installed at the bandstand to encourage more use of it.
Work is expected to start in November after the contract was awarded to E.ON Lighting and Grid Energy Infrastructure Services.
Richard Ledger, chair of the Long Eaton Town Deal board, said the announcement was "brilliant news".
"West Park is a much-loved amenity and this project means local people can make even more use of it," he said.
