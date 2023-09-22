Clay Cross: Inquest opens for couple found dead at home
- Published
An inquest has been opened into the deaths of a married couple who were found at their home in Derbyshire.
Brenden Power, 72 and his wife Susan Power, 70, were discovered by police at an address in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, on 10 September.
Derby Coroners' Court heard Mrs Power suffered stab wounds to her abdomen and her husband had sustained "incised wounds to his upper limbs".
Police have said nobody else is being sought in connection with the deaths.
The short hearing on Friday was told officers had been contacted by a relative of the couple at 10:30 BST.
Det Con Mike Stott, from Derbyshire Police, said a post-mortem examination had found an initial cause of death for Mrs Power was "stab wounds to the abdomen".
The initial cause of death for Mr Power was given as "incised wounds to his upper limbs pending further tests".
The court was also told Mr Power was a retired clerical worker while his wife was a retired shop assistant.
Derbyshire assistant coroner Sophie Lomas adjourned the hearing until 3 November.
