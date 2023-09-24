Derby Feste: Whale-shaped venue featured in arts festival

A 60ft whaleTom Morley
The whale-shaped performance space was used for acts about sea life

An annual arts festival has brought an outdoor circus, dancers and a performance space shaped like a whale to Derby city centre.

Derby Feste's 2023 programme, which took place on Friday and Saturday, also included video projection artworks and an aerial ballet show.

Feste's 2023 programme took place on 22 and 23 September

The festival, which is in its 15th year, featured a 60ft (18m) performance space known as The Whale, where audiences could watch a sea life story.

Most events were free to visitors.

The annual event attracts about 30,000 visitors
Performances were held across Derby city centre over two days

After the event finished on Saturday night, organisers said they felt "blessed" to see so many visitors.

An estimated 30,000 people attend the annual festival and organisers said it would return in 2024.

The festival was marking its 15th anniversary

