Derby Feste: Whale-shaped venue featured in arts festival
- Published
An annual arts festival has brought an outdoor circus, dancers and a performance space shaped like a whale to Derby city centre.
Derby Feste's 2023 programme, which took place on Friday and Saturday, also included video projection artworks and an aerial ballet show.
The festival, which is in its 15th year, featured a 60ft (18m) performance space known as The Whale, where audiences could watch a sea life story.
Most events were free to visitors.
After the event finished on Saturday night, organisers said they felt "blessed" to see so many visitors.
An estimated 30,000 people attend the annual festival and organisers said it would return in 2024.
