Matlock Bath Illuminations: Toy Story's Slinky is top dog
A boat featuring the slinky dog from Toy Story has sprung in to first place at this year's Matlock Bath Illuminations boat contest.
The annual illuminations were first held in the Derbyshire town 126 years ago to celebrate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.
There are 11 boats parading on the River Derwent this year, with themes including Doctor Who and Peppa Pig.
The winning boat was designed by a team called the Motley Bunch.
As well as being lit up, the boat contracts and expands like a real slinky spring.
"In boat form, it's a large model with a head that nods, a tail that wags, the whole thing contracts and expands and the legs walk so there's a lot of movement in there," said Pete Hartshorn, who rowed the boat.
Pete and his team members - Christine Dence and Richard Wood - started building the boat in May.
Slinky the dog was made from corrugated plastic on a wooden frame, and he moves thanks to windscreen wiper motors and an electric gate motor.
The team first started entering the competition in 2007.
They were previously St John Ambulance first aiders at the event, before deciding to enter with a boat shaped like an ambulance, which won that year.
Pete said there is friendly rivalry between the people who take part.
"Everybody wants to win," he said.
"It's good humoured competition if you know what I mean."
As well as winning two cups, the team won £500 which they are planning to donate to charity.
They will also have the honour of leading out the famous parade for the remainder of the season.
The season started on 9 September and events are running every Saturday and Sunday until 29 October.
