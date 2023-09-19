Northern Lights spotted over East Midlands
- Published
Photographers have captured the aurora borealis over the East Midlands for the second time this month.
The phenomenon, known as the Northern Lights, occurs when when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the Sun, creating light.
People in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were lucky enough to capture incredible scenes late on Monday.
Neil Pledger said he had always wanted to catch the aurora locally to him in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, "but it rarely happens".
He said: "There's a lot of light pollution in this area so it was hard to gauge looking at the back of my camera, but I couldn't believe it when I started to see a faint wisp of green and purple show up on my back screen.
"I'm well pleased to have caught it so local, certainly one off my bucket list."
Nigel Wood said he used an app that told him the aurora might be visible at about 21:30 BST.
Although it was not visible to the naked eye, his camera captured an image - the third time he said he has seen it from Langar, Nottinghamshire, so far this year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.