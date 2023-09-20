Derby food charity given its biggest ever donation
A charity which is helping feed people during the cost of living crisis has received a donation of three tonnes of fruit and vegetables after making an urgent plea for help.
Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance spends £10,000 a month to support 13 foodbanks and 30 community meal projects.
It issued an appeal for help and received the huge donation by lorry on Tuesday morning.
The charity has stated it would be "a real blessing" for those needing help.
'Amazing support'
Paul Brookhouse, the charity's manager said it was the donation, which included potatoes, onions, carrots, bananas, cauliflower, cabbage, plums and grapes, was the biggest he had ever seen and had a retail value of about £10,000.
"It is amazing to receive such a large quantity of fruit and vegetables," he said.
"This is amazing support. It will help significantly over these next few weeks to be able to cook meals as well as put into the food parcels.
"We never waste anything and we always make sure all the stuff is used and gone to the right people. These next few weeks are going to be a real blessing to those that really need it."
Mr Brookhouse said this donation was different to what they normally received.
"Traditionally foodbanks give away ambient food for obvious reasons of keeping it longer but fruit and veg is so important for nutritional value.
"It helps so much and it's one of those items we can't always give away as much."
The food was donated by developers Wavensmere Homes and delivered by farmer Simon Beckett to kickstart the charity's latest campaign, asking for 100 businesses to sponsor its cause.
Managing director James Dickens, who help unload the food, said he was "delighted" to help a "fantastic cause".
Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance and partner foodbanks supported more than 22,000 adults and 17,700 children with food provisions in 2022.
