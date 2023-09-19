Work begins to repair historic Derby cemetery wall
Repairs are under way on a Grade II-listed cemetery wall in Derby that was hit by a car several years ago.
The boundary of the Uttoxeter New Road cemetery on the junction of Boundary Road and Camden Street is believed to have been hit in 2019.
Apart from safety fencing, no work had taken place, which brought calls for action from Derby Civic Society.
Now Derby City Council has confirmed a two-month project began at the end of August.
'Disgraceful' delay
Work to repair the wall, believed to date from the 1840s, was supposed to have started last autumn, and again in January, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But the council, which owns the cemetery, said the work required was complex because the replacement material needed to be sympathetic with the remaining structure, as well as "the sensitivities required to carry out the necessary work with respect".
Derby Civic Society chairman Ashley Waterhouse labelled the delays "a disgrace".
Mr Waterhouse said: "Derby Civic Society is proud that our continuous battle to highlight this conservation project - and the issue of Derby City Council's disgraceful lack of maintenance - has come through to fruition. It is pleasing to know this work is taking place. "
