Chellaston: Lightning strike believed to be cause of fire
- Published
A garage fire is believed to have started after lightning struck a tree before traveling down cables to the property, the fire service said.
Firefighters were called to the home in St Peters Road, Chellaston, Derby, at 04:10 BST on Monday.
They found a fire had started in the roof space of a garage attached to a house.
The fire service said two people had already left the property when crews arrived and the blaze was out by 05:00.
