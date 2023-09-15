M1 lorry fire closes lanes and causes major tailbacks
A lorry has burst into flames on the M1 in Derbyshire, causing major delays for evening traffic.
Drivers were experiencing two miles (3.2km) of congestion due to blaze on the northbound carriageway between J28 at Mansfield and J29 at Chesterfield.
As firefighters battled the flames, three out of four lanes were closed from about 19:00 BST on Friday.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible. The cause of the fire has yet to be revealed.
