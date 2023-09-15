Derby: Teenager found in Alvaston street with stab wound
A teenager was taken to hospital after he was found on a street with a stab wound to his leg.
Police were called to Java Court, Alvaston, Derby, just before 06:25 BST on 4 September.
The man, in his late teens, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Derbyshire Police has asked for anyone who was in the area between 05.30 and 06:25, or who may have information or CCTV footage, to come forward.
