Derbyshire: Historic station's restoration nears completion
- Published
The restoration of one of the earliest surviving examples of a rural railway station is nearing completion, project supporters say.
Wingfield Station in Derbyshire is undergoing a £1.7m restoration funded by the National Lottery.
The Grade II*-listed station is the sole survivor of 16 that were originally part of a scheme developed by railway engineers George and Robert Stephenson.
It is due to reopen to on 28 October.
It served the Midland Mainline between Derby and Leeds until it was closed in 1967 as part of the Beeching cuts.
Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT), which has managed the project, said it was looking forward to inviting visitors to see the results of the conservation work during the October half-term break and in November.
Project manager Peter Milner said visitors would be welcomed by a Victorian ticket officer and passengers dressed in 19th Century clothing in the waiting rooms.
"Wingfield Station was at the forefront of the pioneer era of train travel," he said.
"It's the only surviving railway station from the era on the line, and its significance in railway history is of international importance.
"With a huge amount of support from the local community, grant funders including the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the craftsmen themselves, we've been able to save this building.
"We think that's something worth celebrating."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.