Derbyshire: Crews tackle large barn fire

Barn fireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire started in a barn in Main Street, Milton

Residents have been told to keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters are tackling a large barn fire.

Four crews, an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier went to the blaze in Main Street, in Milton, Derbyshire, at about 10:50 BST on Friday.

The fire service said it expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

No injuries have been reported and a cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

