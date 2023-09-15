Kyle Shimwell: Woman, 21, charged over fatal crash into Bakewell shop
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a footballer died in a crash.
Police said it happened in Bakewell, Derbyshire, at about 00:30 GMT on 7 January.
A Fiat 500 was travelling along King Street when it left the carriageway and collided with the front of a shop.
Kyle Shimwell, 21, who was a front seat passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but died two days later.
Mr Shimwell lived in the town and played for Bakewell Town FC.
