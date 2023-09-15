Peak District: Police watchdog to probe missing-person crash
Officers have referred themselves to the police watchdog over a crash that left a man injured in hospital.
Police said a car had been found off the A57 Snake Pass in the Peak District at about 11:50 BST on Tuesday.
It is thought it left the road with one person found inside and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police had been following the same car earlier that day due to concerns over a missing person but lost sight of the vehicle.
The man found inside - between the Snake Pass Summit and Snake Woodland - was believed to have been the driver, Derbyshire Police said, with no other vehicles involved.
The force had been following the same vehicle at about 01:20 on Tuesday.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the crash, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
