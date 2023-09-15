Derby: Man admits to owning dog that killed his brother
- Published
A man has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog that killed his brother.
Wayne Stevens, 51, was attacked at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, on 22 April.
He died as a result of his injuries and the dog was shot by police officers.
Gary Stevens, 54, has appeared at Derby Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.
Stevens' barrister said the defendant felt "considerable psychological guilt" over the death of his brother.
Judge Shaun Smith KC told Stevens, of Cameron Road, he would most likely be sent to prison.
He was released on bail and is due to be sentenced on 3 November.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.