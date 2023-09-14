Italia 90: Former England footballer selling shirts from world cup
A collection of shirts amassed by a former England footballer during the 1990 World Cup is going on sale.
The eight shirts, being sold by Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers, were collected during England's seven games in the tournament, which saw the team defeated in the semi-finals by West Germany.
A signed yellow shirt, worn by goalkeeper Peter Shilton during the penalty defeat, is also up for sale.
The collection could fetch £300,000.
Hansons said seven shirts were exchanged with opposition players who competed against England during the tournament.
Described as the "magnificent seven", they have a guide price of £150,000 to £250,000.
They were originally issued to the Republic of Ireland's Andy Townsend, Johannes van't Schip, from the Netherlands, Egypt's Sader Eid, Belgium's Marc van der Linden, Emmanuel Kunde, from Cameroon, West Germany's Klaus Augenthaler and Italy's Giuseppe Giannini.
Charles Hanson, owner of the auction firm, said: "This unique set of retro shirts sweeps us back to a tournament that will stay forever etched in millions of memories."
Shilton's shirt, signed by the England squad, has a price estimate of £40,000 to £50,000.
Mr Hanson said the former goalkeeper "gave it away to our vendor in the dressing room after the pain of that penalty shootout defeat against West Germany".
He added: "Due to client confidentiality we cannot reveal which former England star is parting with his collection. However, he played a crucial role in Italia 1990 and enjoyed a stellar career in football."
Bids for the shirts are being invited by private tender.
