Buxton: Council orders man to stop removing algae from park lake
- Published
A man who has been voluntarily clearing algae from a park lake has been ordered to stop by a council.
Leo Mycock, 21, has been removing the plant, which can be harmful to marine life and dogs, from the boating lake in Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire.
He decided to remove the algae because "nothing was getting done about it" and has support from people in the town.
But High Peak Borough Council, which is responsible for the lake, has told him to stop due to health fears.
Mr Mycock, of Buxton, said he had spent dozens of hours clearing the lake.
And despite being asked to stop and being spoken to by police community support officers, he said he would carry on until the job was finished.
"Walking past every single day, it looked like a disgrace. Nothing was getting done about it so I decided to do something," he told BBC Radio Derby.
"What the algae is doing is taking up all of the oxygen out of the water and it is starving the fish that live in there.
"It looks awful with all the rubbish in there and that's not good for the marine life, either."
Algae
- Occurs naturally in inland waters, such as rivers, streams and lakes
- During an algal bloom, the water becomes less clear and may look green, blue-green or greenish-brown
- Scum can form during calm weather
- Cyanobacteria or "blue-green algae" can produce toxins that can kill wild animals, livestock and pets and harm people
- Algal blooms block sunlight from reaching other plants in the water, using oxygen in the water and suffocating fish and other creatures
Source: Environment Agency
His grandmother, Anne Kenworthy, said: "It is typical Leo. He cares so much about the environment, animals and places.
"He is making us very proud and people are happy with what he is doing."
Derek Williams, a regular user of the park, said: "It's refreshing to see a youngster getting involved in a community-based activity and helping to make a difference."
The council said the algae appeared during hot and dry weather, but went when temperatures dropped and rainfall increased.
Deputy leader Damien Greenhalgh said:"The health and safety of all park users is our priority.
"Whilst we appreciate Mr Mycock's well-meaning intention, our staff have advised him that he should not be in the water or attempting to clear the algae himself and requested that he stops doing so.
"The algae he has cleared has been left on the bank next to the lake and near the bushes so we have had to make arrangements to have that removed safely."
He said the authority had been in contact with a specialist contractor about removing the algae.
"I would like to stress to Mr Mycock, and all those who are concerned about the lake, that the council is fully aware of the current situation and is taking appropriate steps to deal with it," he added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.