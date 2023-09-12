'Magical' cloud inversions seen in the Peak District
- Published
Walkers have shared images of "phenomenal" cloud inversions in the Peak District.
Cloud inversions, also known as temperature inversions, form in valleys when temperatures near the ground are lower than higher in the air.
A number of walkers captured images above the layer of cloud early on Saturday 9 September.
Samantha Allsop, a healthcare assistant with a love for walking, said seeing a cloud inversion was on her bucket list.
She said: "I got up at 04:00 and thought, 'I'm gonna do it'. I was lost for words and just cried. It was just phenomenal."
After sharing her images to a Peak District walking group, Samantha has been overwhelmed by the response.
She said: "I like photography and I took some amazing photos.
"People were saying, 'wow, how did you do that?'"
"I had a 15 minute window during the golden hour but found a mountain which was just below the summit of Mam Tor that wasn't too busy.
"I was just lost for words. It felt like I was on top of the world.
"I'm still young, so I hope I can experience that again."
Tom Green, a secondary school teacher who enjoys photography, set a timer on his camera to capture this stunning image near Castleton.
He said: "It was just jaw-dropping really.
"I've seen about 16 but this is the best one I've ever seen."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.