Clay Cross: Investigation launched after two found dead at home
Two people have been found dead at a property in Derbyshire, police say.
Derbyshire Police was called to an address in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, at about 10:30 BST on Sunday after receiving reports of two fatalities.
Detectives have launched an investigation into the deaths which they say are an "isolated incident", according to a spokesperson for the force.
They are not looking for anyone else in connection to the deaths, police say.
Formal identification is still to be established and Home Office Post Mortem examinations have been arranged, detectives said.
