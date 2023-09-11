Edale: Mountain biker rescued after beauty spot fall
A mountain biker has been rescued after suffering "multiple injuries" in a fall at a Derbyshire beauty spot.
The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team was called at about 11:30 BST on Saturday to help the casualty at Jacob's Ladder near Kinder Scout in Edale.
The biker was descending when they came off after hitting the rough terrain, the team said.
After being treated by a paramedic, they were carried down to a road for transfer to hospital.
No further details on their injuries have been given but the team wished them a speedy recovery.
A spokesman for the charity thanked members and said this was just one of several callouts on a particularly hot day.
