Derbyshire: Man charged over theft of peregrine falcon eggs
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with a theft of peregrine falcon eggs from a nest.
Eggs were removed from the next at a location east of Bolsover, Derbyshire Police said.
The force received reports of the alleged theft on 23 April at 16:20 BST.
The 34-year-old man, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, near Matlock, has been charged with disturbing the nesting site and taking eggs of a wild bird and released on bail.
He is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on 16 October.
Peregrines and their nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
