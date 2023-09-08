Derbyshire MP Robert Largan accused of 'fake' newspaper con
An MP has been accused of trying con the public by distributing a "fake" newspaper.
Conservative Robert Largan has been issuing a newsletter called High Peak Reporter in his Derbyshire constituency.
But the owner of a former independent title of the same name said the MP's publication was misleading voters.
The High Peak MP's office has apologised, insisting it had made a genuine mistake choosing the name.
The High Peak Reporter circulated in Derbyshire from 1887 to 1998, but the brand is still owned by local news publisher Quest Media Network.
Quest's owner Chris Bird told BBC Radio Derby he was concerned the MP's newsletter was part of a growing trend of politicians mimicking genuine news titles.
He said: "It's one of those things, you have a little smile to yourself but then you see they are using your brand, your name, to pass off their message.
"We're an independent newspaper group, we've been going 167 years and our readership trusts in what we say.
"It's not right to pass off a political leaflet in association with a known independent newspaper."
Mr Bird added: "It's escalated. We have seen it from Brexit to how Trump got to power in America - the fake news and the alternative truths that get spouted about.
"What the government, and councillors and MPs of all colours and denominations, have to understand is that if you want to be believed, taken seriously, and get your points across, you have to be authentic.
"You have to be truthful and have the courage of your conviction to stand by whatever colour you support - whether you are blue, red, yellow or green.
"You cannot con the public into thinking you are getting endorsed - or into thinking you are somebody else."
'Genuine error'
A spokesman for the MP's office said the newsletter complied with electoral rules and regulations.
He added: "However, in this instance we were unaware that there had previously been a publication in circulation with the name 'High Peak Reporter' or that this title is a current trade name.
"This was a genuine error on our part, with no intention to deliberately mislead or infringe upon another publication of this title.
"We have apologised for any confusion this may have caused and will ensure that we do not use the name 'High Peak Reporter' in material going forward."
