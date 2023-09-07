Children in Need: DIY SOS hospice project given green light
A new children's therapy centre will be built by the BBC's DIY SOS team after plans were given the go-ahead by a council.
The new children's wing at Treetops Hospice in Risley, Derbyshire, will provide care and support to bereaved and terminally-ill children.
Work to construct the facility will get under way on Sunday.
The show, in collaboration with BBC Children in Need, hopes to complete the Big Build project in just 10 days.
Erewash Borough Council said it brought forward its September planning meeting so permission for the project at the site in Derby Road could be granted in time.
The committee had previously been due to meet later in the month, which would have been too late for Nick Knowles and his crew of volunteers, the authority said.
Jules Kirk, therapeutics services manager at Treetops, said the charity was "absolutely over the moon" for work to start on the new wing.
She said: "Every year we provide over 900 counselling sessions for local children, some as young as seven, who are struggling after the death of a loved one.
"Many of our young clients have experienced unexpected or traumatic bereavements including accidents, suicide and murder."
The new facility will feature three counselling rooms, an outdoor therapy space and an activity area.
It will be built by a team of volunteers after 130 businesses came forward following an appeal to sign up local tradespeople.
