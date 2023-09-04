Nottingham: Fifty evacuated after suspicious package found
- Published
Police have closed a road after a suspicious package has been discovered in a building.
Emergency services were called to Bull Close Road, in Lenton, Nottingham, at about 10:30 BST on Monday.
About 50 people have been evacuated from the building as a precaution, but police said they do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.
The package discovered at the scene will undergo further examination, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Ch Insp Paul Hennessy said the road has been closed while investigations continue.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.