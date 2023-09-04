In pictures: Lancaster Bomber flypast ends 40th Chatsworth Country Fair
- Published
A Lancaster Bomber took to the skies to close the the 40th Chatsworth Country Fair in Derbyshire.
The World War Two aircraft, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, concluded the three-day event at the 1,000-acre grounds of Chatsworth House, in Derbyshire, on Sunday.
Gardener and presenter Alan Titchmarsh welcomed crowds to the annual celebration, which featured military displays, mounted games, brass bands and a display from the Red Arrows.
TV chefs Dame Mary Berry and Matt Tebbutt hosted live cookery demonstrations and crowds were also entertained by horsemanship and dog racing.
Event organiser Sarah Green said the event celebrated local producers, makers and "all that the countryside has to offer".
