In pictures: Lancaster Bomber flypast ends 40th Chatsworth Country Fair

Lancaster Bomber flying over Chatsworth House, in DerbyshireVillager Jim
A Lancaster Bomber flew over Chatsworth House, home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, on Sunday

A Lancaster Bomber took to the skies to close the the 40th Chatsworth Country Fair in Derbyshire.

The World War Two aircraft, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, concluded the three-day event at the 1,000-acre grounds of Chatsworth House, in Derbyshire, on Sunday.

PA Media
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery Four Gun Musical Drive demonstrated high-speed manoeuvres
EPA
The popular JCB Dancing Diggers returned with their unusual mechanical choreography

Gardener and presenter Alan Titchmarsh welcomed crowds to the annual celebration, which featured military displays, mounted games, brass bands and a display from the Red Arrows.

EPA
Hot air balloons took to the skies at Chatsworth Country Fair's 40th-event anniversary
EPA
Mounted games - an agility and skills demonstration performed on fast ponies - entertained crowds

TV chefs Dame Mary Berry and Matt Tebbutt hosted live cookery demonstrations and crowds were also entertained by horsemanship and dog racing.

Event organiser Sarah Green said the event celebrated local producers, makers and "all that the countryside has to offer".

PA Media
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Band performed at the Derbyshire stately home
EPA
Members of the Royal British Legion Parachute Team performed during country fair
Villager Jim
The Lancaster Bomber also flew past the hunting tower in the Peak District
EPA
Alan Titchmarsh, president of the the country fair, launched his new book and signed copies at the show

