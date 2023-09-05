Derbyshire model maker creates miniature Crooked House pub
A model maker has recreated "Britain's wonkiest pub" after it was demolished following a major fire.
The Crooked House in Staffordshire was well-known for its "wonky" appearance prior to the blaze on 5 August.
David Wright, from Derbyshire, said he was "devastated" by the loss of the "absolutely unique" pub.
The 68-year-old said his three-week project to recreate the building was "definitely a challenge".
The 18th Century building, in Himley near Dudley, had a sloping floor and walls due to mining subsidence in the area.
Mr Wright said he created the model from pictures taken when he visited the pub a few years ago.
"It all started when I had a book for Christmas - Strangest Pubs in Britain," he said.
"A group of about 10 of us went to find it and we were absolutely amazed with it."It was totally weird. You could not get any sense of where you were. Everything was an optical illusion.
"It's something you'd find at a theme park or a film set, but it was for real."
The building was demolished less then two days after the fire, prompting protests from angry fans of the pub.
The Save the Crooked House campaign group, which later held a "padlocking ceremony" to secure the bricks, hopes to rebuild the venue.
South Staffordshire Council said it had not agreed to the total destruction of the site and was investigating whether the demolition was unlawful.
Two men have been released on conditional bail after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Mr Wright, from Hilton, who has an interest in heritage buildings, said he was "totally devastated" when he heard it had been demolished.
"It was a piece of British heritage," he said.
"Now it's gone, I thought 'what can I do? Let's build a model of it'."
Mr Wright, who has completed dozens of other models including railways and Hagrid's hut from the Harry Potter films, said he spent about 80 hours creating the miniature using modelling clay and card.
He said it was "very difficult" to work out the angles, but with 20 years experience as a graphic designer, he said he had a "reasonable eye" to help him."It states that the building had dropped four foot from one end to the other end, so that was the starting point to work things out," he said.
"I looked at photographs of the real thing and then tried to replicate that as close as could in model form and with paint finishes."
He was also able to identify the font of the lettering on the pub.
"I was working by eye and trying to work out everything as close as possible," he added.
His model has been on display at various exhibitions and it due to go on show in Mickleover, Derby, in October.
He now plans to finish the miniature by replicating the back of the pub and also a separate model of the bar area inside.
