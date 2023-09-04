Matlock: A6 reopens but town centre bridge to close
- Published
Further roadworks have begun in Matlock town centre after a year of traffic disruption caused by flood prevention measures.
The A6 in through the town - which was shut for a year - has reopened, but the adjacent bridge is now closing for alterations.
The bridge is set to reopen in in six weeks' time but will revert to one way traffic.
Derbyshire County Council has apologised for delays during the works.
The A6 Derwent Way closed in August 2022 for the Environment Agency to carry out work on a 20m section of flood wall that collapsed during Storm Franklin.
The large crane used to complete the flood protection work left Matlock on 29 August.
Resurfacing work
In addition to the bridge closure, further roadworks are also due take place.
Planned resurfacing work on the A6, at the junction of the bridge and Derwent Way will be carried out over four nights from 26 September. Closures will be in place between 20:00 and 06:00 BST.
Diversions will take motorists from Cromford, along the Via Gellia to Winster, re-joining the A6 at Rowsley.
On 6 September, Severn Trent will also resume work to upgrade the water mains along Bakewell Road after pausing for the school holidays.
The second phase of these works is expected to be completed by January 2024.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.