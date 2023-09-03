Scimitar car owned by Princess Anne on display in museum
A car owned by the Princess Royal has been donated to a museum in Derbyshire.
Princess Anne's first Reliant Scimitar car was a joint 20th birthday and Christmas gift from parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
She owned a total of eight Scimitar cars, the most recent of which is now at the Great British Car Journey in Ambergate.
The car features a horse and rider on the bonnet, alongside a personalised number plate.
Museum founder Richard Usher said in 1988, Princess Anne opened a factory in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, where the Middlebridge Scimitar - the model donated to the site - was being built.
The car has about 114,000 miles on the clock and recently passed its MOT.
On the car itself, Mr Usher said: "It's got Princess Anne written all over it.
"It's a really practical specification, it hasn't got a leather interior or the bells and whistles."
Mr Usher added the plate - "sourced" from a milk float in London - was a reference to Princess Anne's role as the Colonel-in-Chief of the 14th/20th King's Hussars.
