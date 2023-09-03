Scimitar car owned by Princess Anne on display in museum

Princess Anne, pictured in 2014 with her Middlebridge Scimitar, at her home in Gatcombe Park
A car owned by the Princess Royal has been donated to a museum in Derbyshire.

Princess Anne's first Reliant Scimitar car was a joint 20th birthday and Christmas gift from parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

She owned a total of eight Scimitar cars, the most recent of which is now at the Great British Car Journey in Ambergate.

The car features a horse and rider on the bonnet, alongside a personalised number plate.

Richard Usher, from the Great British Car Journey, said Princess Anne's passion for the model began more than 50 years ago

Museum founder Richard Usher said in 1988, Princess Anne opened a factory in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, where the Middlebridge Scimitar - the model donated to the site - was being built.

The car has about 114,000 miles on the clock and recently passed its MOT.

On the car itself, Mr Usher said: "It's got Princess Anne written all over it.

"It's a really practical specification, it hasn't got a leather interior or the bells and whistles."

Mr Usher added the plate - "sourced" from a milk float in London - was a reference to Princess Anne's role as the Colonel-in-Chief of the 14th/20th King's Hussars.

