Derbyshire: BBC's DIY SOS hospice project set for approval
Plans for a new children's therapy centre, to be built by the BBC's DIY SOS team, are set for approval.
The facility, at Treetops Hospice in Derbyshire, aims to provide care and support to children who have or know someone with a terminal illness.
Erewash Borough Council planning officers have recommended the plans are approved at a meeting on Wednesday.
The show, along with the BBC's Children in Need, hopes to complete the Big Build project in 10 days next month.
If plans are approved, the new facility would include three counselling rooms, providing a therapeutic environment, aiming to deliver "effective" therapy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The centre would also include an outdoor therapy space and activity area, where bereaved children can "engage in activities and connect with others in a similar situation".
Treetops says it "would also double as a training room to equip staff to support bereavement within school settings".
DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles will be joined by BBC Radio 2 presenters and a team of volunteers for the challenge.
The hospice hosted an event to sign up local tradespeople to help with the project, which saw 130 businesses volunteer last month.
Treetops Hospice therapeutic services manager Jules Kirk said: "We are absolutely over the moon to have the DIY SOS and Radio 2 team come to Derbyshire to create a brand-new counselling and therapy centre within our grounds in Risley.
"This will make an immeasurable difference to hundreds of children and their families in our local community."
