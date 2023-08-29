Creswell: 'Problem' house linked to drug activity boarded up
A house in a Derbyshire village linked to drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour has been boarded up.
Bolsover District Council said a closure order had been granted for the property in Rogers Avenue after tenants and visitors caused "distress to residents".
Neighbours endured loud music, shouting and the smell of cannabis during the day and night, the authority said.
The house was sealed with metal grilles after an order was given on 23 August.
'Huge problem'
It comes after a man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a quantity of suspected class A and B drugs following a fire at the property in June.
Creswell councillor Duncan McGregor said: "This was a huge problem which was causing distress to residents - distress that no-one should have to put up with."
The order prohibits all people from being at the property and anyone found there could be arrested and prosecuted.
The closure is for three months, but the council said it could apply for an extension of up to six months.
