Bungalows to be demolished in £9m housing project
- Published
A £9m redevelopment of houses and an assisted living complex in Derbyshire is due to start in the coming days.
Approval has been given for the demolition of 20 empty bungalows on Woburn Close in Blackwell, which have attracted anti-social behaviour.
Building work on a mix of 23 new houses and bungalows is due to start in March 2024, said Bolsover District Council.
A current set of assisted living apartments will also be knocked down once a replacement complex is built.
Plans revised
Plans had to be revised earlier in the year when Blackwell Parish Council withdrew its plan to build a new community centre on adjacent land, due to rising costs.
Cabinet member for housing, Sandra Peake said: "The removal of the bungalows will allow a clear site for us to redevelop it into modern, energy efficient social housing more suited to meet the needs of the local community.
"I would like to reassure local residents that we will do everything we can to ensure we reduce disruption and thank them for their understanding."
The council said the Woburn Close scheme was part of the £36m Bolsover Homes project which redevelops buildings and land to high standard social housing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.