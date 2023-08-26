Derby kabaddi: Attempted murder arrest over disorder
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder following violence at a sports event in Derby.
Officers were called to a kabaddi match in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at about 15:50 BST on Sunday.
Four people were injured, one of them seriously, and taken to hospital but they were later discharged.
The suspect, aged 33, along with a 23-year-old man, has also been charged with possession of a firearm and violent disorder.
Derbyshire Police had described events at the gathering as a "large-scale disturbance".
Kabaddi is a sport originating in India, in which two teams of seven take turns to send a raider to the other's territory, or half, tag members of the opposing team, and return "home" without being blocked by the other side.
On Thursday, a 35-year-old man was charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.
A total of 12 people have now been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
Seven men, aged 24, 28, 34, two aged 38 and 40, 44, were detained on suspicion of violent disorder.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a class A drug.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder.
All have all been released on bail as investigations continue, police said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.