Buxton Museum to remain closed for considerable time - council
A museum forced to close after dry rot was found will remain shut for a "considerable amount of time", a council has said.
Dry rot was found in the structural timbers and floor joists of Buxton Museum and Art Gallery in June, which led to its immediate closure.
Staff have worked to move artefacts before an investigation begins.
Derbyshire County Council said it will "do all it can to protect the town's valuable asset".
The council said "a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes" such as clearing rooms of artefacts, exhibits, exhibition cases and art works.
The affected areas include the Wonders of the Peak exhibition and the Boyd Dawkins Study room.
"Only when the internal investigation work is completed will we be clearer as to the building's condition and what it might entail to rectify the issues," the council explained.
Museum staff have been working to find alternative ways to deliver its service, with some events being hosted in other Buxton venues.
The council said it "acknowledged that the museum and art gallery will be closed for a considerable amount of time".
Councillor Barry Lewis said: "We know how disappointing and frustrating this is, I can assure people that there is absolute commitment to supporting the museum and securing the long-term future of its collections."
