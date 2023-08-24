Derbyshire M1 tanker fire was accidental, investigators say
Firefighters investigating a tanker fire on the M1 have concluded it was an accident.
The tanker driver noticed a problem with the vehicle and pulled over between junctions 28 and 29 in Derbyshire on Tuesday.
The vehicle burst into flames, leading to a major response from firefighters that closed the road for hours.
Investigators have now said the most likely cause of the fire was "accidental, due to engine damage".
Explosion risk
The fire started at about 10:30 BST in the cab of the vehicle, which was carrying used transformer oil for recycling, and was on the motorway near Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the incident posed a significant danger to both firefighters and the public as there was a risk the tanker could explode, causing flying debris, or spring a leak, leading to a "running fire".
The spokesperson added: "The cab of the vehicle suffered significant fire damage while the tanker itself maintained its structural integrity.
"However, due to heat damage to some of the valves on the tanker, a significant amount of the contents escaped and became involved in the fire."
The driver managed to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire, and was uninjured.
A large plume of smoke was sent into the sky and people living in the area were advised to close their windows and doors.
The northbound side of the M1 was left closed until 18:45 and the southbound carriageway was not reopened until 10:00 the following morning.
Fire crews from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and East Midlands Airport helped tackle the incident with help from police, the Environment Agency and National Highways.
