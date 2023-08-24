Derby: Man charged after large disturbance at kabaddi match
- Published
A man has been charged and six more people have been arrested after a large-scale disturbance broke out at a sports event in Derby.
Officers were called to a kabaddi match in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at about 15:50 BST on Sunday.
Four people were injured, one seriously, and taken to hospital but later released.
A man, 35, has been charged while more have been detained, including two on suspicion of attempted murder.
Derbyshire Police said four men - aged 24, 28, 30 and 38 - previously arrested on suspicion of violent disorder - had been bailed while inquiries continued.
The charged man, from Derby, is accused of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder, while a 22-year-old man has been held on suspicion of violent disorder. Both remain in custody.
Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a Class A drug, and bailed.
Three men, aged 34, 38 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and bailed as the investigation continues.
Kabaddi is a field sport originating in India, in which two teams take turns to send a raider to the other's territory, or half, tag members of the opposing team, and return "home" without being blocked by defenders on the other side.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.