Chesterfield FC: Man arrested after trouble flares at Oldham Athletic match
- Published
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of invading the pitch at a National League football match.
Officers are also investigating alleged fighting between fans at the Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic game at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday, and reports of a goalkeeper being pushed.
The arrested man, 36, from Oldham, has been released on bail, police said.
Officers said they were continuing to carry out inquiries and review CCTV to identify those responsible.
Previous pitch invaders have been prosecuted and given football banning orders, preventing them from attending any fixture for a set period.
The orders may also require the person convicted to surrender their passport ahead of any future England international fixtures, police said.
PC Adam Collins, of Derbyshire Police, said: "We understand that passions can run high when it comes to supporting your team but there is no excuse to resorting to anti-social behaviour or even violence."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.