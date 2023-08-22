Jacob Crouch: Sentence review for stepfather who murdered baby
A man jailed for at least 28 years for murdering his 10-month-old stepson could see his sentence increased.
Jacob Crouch died in 2020 after he was assaulted numerous times in the months leading up to his death, before the final fatal attack by Craig Crouch.
Jacob's mother Gemma Barton was also jailed for 10 years earlier this month after being convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child.
The Attorney General's Office (AGO) said the sentences were being reviewed.
An AGO spokesperson said both were being considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.
"The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision," they added.
The pair were tried at Derby Crown Court, which heard Jacob - who died alone in his cot at his home in Linton, Derbyshire, on 30 December 2020 - suffered a "living hell".
He had sustained at least 39 fractures of the ribs, with 22 of these occurring in the week of his death, the court was told.
Prosecutors said Jacob was eventually killed by a "brutal blow or blows to his abdomen", which caused a tear to his bowel, and, in turn, peritonitis.
Crouch, 39, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 28 years, for murder and three counts of child cruelty.
Barton, 33 - who the judge said was coerced and controlled by Crouch - was cleared of murder, manslaughter and two counts of child cruelty - but convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child and one count of child cruelty.
Neither parent had given Jacob the care he "needed or deserved", the court heard.
Barton had met Crouch in September 2019 when she was four months pregnant with Jacob.
Barton and Crouch became "very close, very quickly", according to the prosecution, calling Jacob "our little boy" only a month after getting together.
Jacob was then born on 17 February 2020, with Crouch named as his father on the birth certificate.
The court heard the child was assaulted, sustaining "bruising on a regular basis for at least six months", from the age of four months, and was referred to as "the devil" in one text message.
Forensic pathologist Dr Michael Biggs, who gave evidence at the trial, said he would normally expect to see such injuries in car crash victims or those who had suffered a multi-storey fall.
