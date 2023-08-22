Derby: Two released from hospital after violence at kabaddi match
Two of four people injured after violence broke out at a sports event in Derby have been released from hospital.
Officers were called to a kabaddi match in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at about 15:50 BST on Sunday.
One person was seriously hurt during the large-scale disturbance, Derbyshire Police said.
Four men - 24, 28, 30 and 38 - remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder.
Kabaddi is a field sport originating in India, in which two teams take turns to send a raider to the other's territory, or half, tag members of the opposing team, and return "home" without being blocked by defenders on the other side.
On Tuesday, police appealed for anyone with footage or dashcam video from the area at the time to get in touch.
A large number of vehicles remained at the site, the force added.
The owners of those vehicles are urged to contact officers "as soon as possible".
