Derby: Joseph Wright works on display in painter's home city
Two paintings by one of the UK's most renowned artists have gone on public display for just the fifth time in more than 250 years.
The two "candlelight" paintings by Joseph Wright have been unveiled at the Derby Museum and Art Gallery.
Both were painted in about 1767 to 1770 by Wright, born in the city in 1734 and widely regarded as one of the most compelling British painters of the age.
The works are on long-term loan from their private owner.
They are entitled A Girl Reading A Letter With An Old Man Reading Over Her Shoulder, and Two Boys Fighting Over A Bladder.
Derby Museum and Art Gallery is already home to the world's largest collection of Wright's works.
Curator Lucy Bamford said: "These two works enable us to introduce an element of Wright's work that is otherwise not well represented within Derby Museums' existing gallery displays.
"At the same time, it's revealing to see them within the context of Wright's other candlelight paintings, such as his famous Orrery.
"Together they give us our clearest glimpse yet of some of Wright's sources of inspiration: in this case Netherlandish paintings of the 17th Century."
The paintings, examples of what were known in the 18th Century as "fancies", have been seen publicly only four times before, and never in Derby.
Ms Bamford said all but one of Wright's candlelight fancy pictures were either in private ownership or in museums in the US.
"The addition of these two works hugely enriches our offering to visitors, making world-renowned art accessible to everyone, which is something Derby Museums continually strives to achieve," she added.
The works are being loaned via independent art agents Omnia Art Ltd.
