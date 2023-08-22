Derbyshire: Tanker fire leads to M1 closure
The M1 has been closed in both directions in Derbyshire after a lorry burst into flames.
Emergency services have been sent to the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28, near Tibshelf services.
Several fire crews including two water carriers and a foam unit are tackling the blaze, which sent a large plume of black smoke over the area.
People living nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut.
National Highways said traffic officers were also at the scene providing assistance with traffic management.
Motorists have been advised to follow diversions put in place, it added.
