Dronfield: Driver fined after van wedged under bridge
The driver of a vehicle carrying a van whose load got wedged under a low bridge has been fined.
Police were called to the railway bridge over Chesterfield Road in Dronfield, Derbyshire, just before 23:50 BST on Friday.
Fire crews, the council's highways team and Network Rail also attended to assess the damage.
Trains were cancelled following the crash but an inspection confirmed the bridge was safe to use.
