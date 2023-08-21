Derby: Four arrests after violence at kabaddi match
Four men have been arrested after a large-scale disturbance at a sports event in Derby left four people injured.
Officers were called to a kabaddi match in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at 15:50 BST on Sunday.
Derbyshire Police said one person was seriously hurt, adding a large police presence would remain in the area for some time.
The arrested men - 24, 28, 30 and 38 - remain in custody.
They have been held on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder.
Ch Supt Emma Aldred said: "We are aware of videos of the incident circulating online, we are carrying out investigations in relation to these and I would encourage anyone with footage to send it to us for enquiries to continue.
"Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, please speak to them if you have any information."
Kabaddi is a field sport originating in India, in which two teams take turns to send a raider to the other's territory, or half, tag members of the opposing team, and return "home" without being blocked by defenders on the other side.
Derby City Council leader Baggy Shanker said the authority was "extremely saddened" to hear what had happened, adding his thoughts were with those affected.
A woman who lives nearby told BBC Radio Derby she understood it was a ticketed event.
"Police cars just kept coming for hours, ambulances, dog units - at least 40 cars if not more," the woman, who did not want to give her name, said.
"We saw lots of people come out of the event. Some people we spoke to said a group of people turned up at the event, who were not invited and they had weapons."
Kulbinder Singh, from the English Kabaddi Federation, said he was shocked at what had happened.
"We wanted to make it a really good event and it was up to that point," he said. "We couldn't believe it."
Mike Singh, a print worker at Punjab Times - which has its office next to the venue - said he heard a commotion and saw "40 or 50 masked kids running out".
He said: "I don't think there's been a kabaddi event here for six or seven years, so we're disappointed it's spoiled it for them."
