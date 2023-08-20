South Wingfield's first Pride event heralds change, says organiser
A former mining village's first Pride event will "bring change" for the LGBTQ+ community, its organisers said.
A parade, stalls, drag acts and music formed part of celebrations in the grounds of South Wingfield social club on Saturday and Sunday.
Organiser James Peach said he "could not have imagined, even a few years ago" hosting the event in the village.
He added: "It used to be a no-no being gay here... but we are bringing change and that is the whole point."
Mr Peach told the BBC how he and fellow organiser Peter Hitchcock "did not know what reaction they would get" when they first floated the idea on social media last year.
"We got such a good response and in the last four months it has all come together," Mr Hitchcock added.
Dozens of people attended across the weekend to show their support.
The pair hope Pride will bring changes to attitudes within South Wingfield and have plans to make it an annual event.
"It used to be hell living here but things are changing," Mr Peach said.
